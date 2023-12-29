The Chillicothe Codes Department report for the calendar year of 2023 shows $33,641 in fees were collected for permits. This includes:

39 permits for roof replacements or repairs, 20 flat work permits, 68 permits for digging, 20 fence permits, 14 demolition permits, 1 house move, 1 permit for storm and grading, and 28 permits for new home construction.

Codes Director Gill Gates presented the report to the council.

He says several of the new home permits are for “Tiny Homes.”

Gates says some of the demolition was done through the city and there were several handled privately.

He says they are working on the demolition grants from the Community Development Block Grant program, but there are requirements to be met.

Auditor Allison Jefferies says the City’s Demolition Fund has $119,000, plus ARPA Funds.

The Codes Department also sent out 232 nuisance letters in 2023, which is up from 139 in 2022.