November Unemployment Numbers Down

Unemployment in November is down across the local counties. The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development released the most recent unemployment figures that include…

Looking at the area counties, from lowest to highest…

Livingston………. 2.3%, down from 2.7% in October

Chariton…………. 2.3%, down from 2.7% in October

Carroll…………… 2.4%, down from 2.8% in October

Caldwell…………. 2.7%, down from 3.1% in October

Grundy………….. 2.7%, down from 3.4% in October

Daviess…………. 2.8%, down from 3.0% in October

Sullivan………….. 2.8%, down from 3.5% in October

Linn………………. 3.6%, down from 3.7% in October

The State of Missouri is at 2.9%, down from 3.2%. The US unemployment figure is at 3.5%, down from 3.6 in October.