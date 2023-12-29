November Unemployment Numbers Down

Unemployment in November is down across the local counties. The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development released the most recent unemployment figures that include…
Looking at the area counties, from lowest to highest…
Livingston………. 2.3%, down from 2.7% in October
Chariton…………. 2.3%, down from 2.7% in October
Carroll…………… 2.4%, down from 2.8% in October
Caldwell…………. 2.7%, down from 3.1% in October
Grundy………….. 2.7%, down from 3.4% in October
Daviess…………. 2.8%, down from 3.0% in October
Sullivan………….. 2.8%, down from 3.5% in October
Linn………………. 3.6%, down from 3.7% in October
The State of Missouri is at 2.9%, down from 3.2%. The US unemployment figure is at 3.5%, down from 3.6 in October.