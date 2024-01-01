Chillicothe Weekend Police Report

The weekend Police report from the Chillicothe Police Department includes 180 calls for service from Friday through Sunday. Some fo the calls include:

Friday

1:04 p.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Walnut St. for a report of Property Damage. A report was taken, and the investigation is ongoing.

2:04 p.m., Officers responded to the 1700 block of Calhoun St. for a report of a dog bite. Officers took a report and the investigation will be followed up by Animal Control.

5:15 p.m., Officers responded to the 1100 block of Fair St. for a report of a vehicle revving its’ engine. Officers arrived and found a male who appeared to be highly intoxicated, in the driver’s seat, and with his foot on the accelerator. The male was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Saturday

9:19 a.m., Officers received a call regarding a possible stolen vehicle. Officers followed leads and learned the suspect left town. Officers coordinated with other law enforcement agencies who were able to take the suspect into custody.

08:57 p.m., a traffic stop near East St. and E Bridge St resulted in an arrest. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle for running multiple stop signs and traveling at high rates of speed. The driver was eventually stopped at Highway V and LIV 251. He was arrested for resisting arrest and taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Sunday

3:48 a.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block of Lambert Dr. for a report of property damage to a mailbox struck by a vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

12:59 p.m., Officers responded to the railroad tracks on 3rd St. for a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed that “jumped” the railroad tracks. Severe damage was done to the vehicle, but no injuries were reported. The male driver was cited for careless and imprudent driving.