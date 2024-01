Two arrests in the area counties over the New Year’s weekend are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Saturday at about 1:25 am, Troopers in Adair County arrested 63-year-old Russell D. Preston of Milan for alleged DWI and a red light violation. He was taken to the Adair County Jail.

Sunday at about 9:45 pm, Troopers in Carroll County arrested 48-year-old Joseph R. Payne of Independence on a Dallas County warrant. He was taken to the Ray County Jail pending the posting of bond.