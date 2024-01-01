Dennis D. Albertson, age 76, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Overland Park, Kansas. He was born the son of Delmas and Helen (Runyon) Albertson on February 1, 1947, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was united in marriage to Sharon Bedell on August 1, 1965, at Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. She survives of the home. He retired from John Graves Food Service in 2009. He was the lead singer for the band Country Pleasure and continued to enjoy entertaining audiences throughout his life. He was active with the Chillicothe Senior Center. He enjoyed trout fishing, golfing, and “tinkering” in his shop, and he could fix anything with the help of a YouTube video. His greatest passion was his family.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Albertson of the home; sons, Denny Albertson and wife, Margie of Chillicothe, Missouri; Darren Albertson and wife, Bridgett of Hutchinson, Kansas, and Derek Albertson and girlfriend, Torey Berndt of Kansas City, Missouri; daughter, Marcy Gay and husband, Wesley of Gallatin, Missouri; brother, Daryl Albertson of Jefferson City, Missouri; sister, Brenda Rardon of Chillicothe, Missouri; twelve grandchildren, Jaime Albertson, Jaxon Albertson, Dylan Albertson, C.J. Sisk, Riley Sisk, Milly Gay, Abe Gay, Megan Ridgley, Scott Lowe, Cody Lowe, Mallory Gatson, and Cory Lowe; nine great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Katie Donoho.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. A visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Farmers Electric Area Youth Benefit Fund and/or the Grand River Community Center and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.