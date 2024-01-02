January 1st Police Report

Sixty-two calls for service on New Year’s Day were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department.

12:07 AM, An officer conducted a traffic stop near Clay Street and Martin Street for failure to stop at a stop sign. The officer learned the driver was suspended. That driver was arrested and a citation was issued.

4:29 PM, Officers took a report of a leaving the scene of an accident that occurred the previous night.

5:38 PM, Officers responded to the 1500 block of Dorney for a suicidal subject. Officers spoke to the subject who agreed to seek further medical treatment.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, and followed up with numerous investigations.