Tree Trimming for the 2023/24 fiscal years is nearing completion and CMU General Manager Matt Hopper says they will soon be going out to bid for another year.

Hopper says they are beginning to look at the 2024/25 budget. That process includes the departmental requests and requirements for big projects. He says the Water and Waste Water Departments do have the new Industrial Park in their planning. The Electric Department will be rebuilding about a mile and a half of 69 KV transmission line.