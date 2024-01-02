Assessment Forms Mailed

Livingston County Assessment Forms have been mailed and county residents or property owners should receive them this week. Livingston County Assessor Steve Ripley says those forms need to be returned by March 1st and urges you to file them as soon as possible so they are not forgotten. Forms filed late can result in penalties.

You can file either electronically or on paper. Paper forms can be mailed or dropped off at the Assessor’s office. If you plan to file online, you have only one opportunity, so he says to make sure you have everything on the form and have marked out anything that is sold.

If you have questions, Ripley asks that you double-check the instructions first, otherwise call the Assessor’s office at 660-646-8000, option 2.

If you do not receive an assessment form in the next couple of weeks, contact the Assessor’s office. If you are new to the county, it is your responsibility to contact the Assessor’s office before the deadline.