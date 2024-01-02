Executive Session Explanation

The Chillicothe City Administrator Roze Frampton provided some clarity for actions taken in the recent City Council executive session.

The reimbursement to Amy Supple for underpayment of payroll in 2021 was allowed, even though Supple was not a city employee at the time. Frampton explains.

Frampton says Supple was reimbursed from the funds that were returned to the City. She says Supple should have been paid from the funds before they were returned to the city.

When asked about the termination of the two Chillicothe Police Officers, Frampton says they are not disclosing any information at this time.