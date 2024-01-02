Sheriff’s Report For Late December

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for the latter half of December includes several incidents and arrests.

Incidents include:

December 29 about 10:45 a.m. deputies responded to Mooresville where a resident reported an unknown person had stolen a tire and lug nuts from their parked vehicle. Investigation continues.

Arrests:

December 20 about 1:00 p.m. deputies arrested 29-year-old Joshua J. Fisher of Kearney, on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Violation of Bond Conditions on an original charge of alleged DWI-Persistent Offender. Fisher was taken to the Caldwell County Detention.

December 20 at 2:31 p.m. deputies arrested 40-year-old Crystal Dawn Tanner of Jamesport, on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Sex Offender Physically Present/Loiter within 500 feet of Park with Playground Equipment/Pool-1st offense. She had surrendered, was processed and released on bond.

December 30 about noon a deputy on U.S. 36 near Wheeling checked a westbound vehicle traveling at 96 in a 65. The stop resulted in the arrest of 56-year-old Diane Geraldine Gill-Kaindoh, of Maryland. She was processed and released after posting bond.

December 31 about 11:40 a.m. a deputy stopped an eastbound vehicle on U.S. 36 near Chillicothe traveling at a very fast rate and checked at 91 in a 65. The vehicle was stopped and they arrested 53-year-old Jason Dwayne McCurdy of Oklahoma for alleged speeding. He was processed and released after posting bond.