The winners of the Grow Your Own scholarships for the Chillicothe R-II School District were recognized at the staff assembly.

The Grow Your Own scholarships are presented by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The recipients must be a non-certificated employee of the district working towards a teaching degree.

Each receives $1,250 to cover the cost of tuition for the Spring 2024 Semester.

The Chillicothe R-II School District recipients are: Ashley Gauthier, Amanda Hall, Brooke Horton, Tiffany Cassidy, Shannon Marsh, Konner Sewell, Misty Weaver, and Heather Alterauge.