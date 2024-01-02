Teacher Of The Year / Beacon Awards Presented

The Chillicothe R-II School District Teacher of the Year and Beacon Awards were presented this (Tuesday) morning. The awards are presented by the District, with funding for the awards by the Chillicothe Education Foundation.

Foundation President Ed Douglas says the awards total $10,800.

The nominees for the Beacon Award include: Andrea Graves, Robin Morales, Cinda Figg, Rose Perkins, Sara Eller, Anna Platner, and Darrell Wright.

Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers announced the winner.

The Teacher of the Year nominees include: Ellen Duckworth, Shaylee Rademacher, Lilly Pyrtle, Jill Allen, Shelley Hayen, and Bill Shaffer.

Dr Wiebers announced the 2023 Teacher of the Year.

That winner is Shelley Hayen