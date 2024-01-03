Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

Seventy-eight calls for service are reported by the Chillicothe Police Department for Tuesday. The calls include:

10:48 AM, Officers responded to the 600 block of Walnut Street for a report of impersonating a guardian to receive medical treatment and allowing a juvenile to overdose on Marijuana. An investigation is ongoing.

2:46 PM, Officers responded to the 1100 block of Smith for a disturbance. Officers arrived to find one person suffering medical issues as a result of illegal drug use. They were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, and followed up with numerous investigations.