Still Time To Register For Midwest Crop Conference

There is still time to register for the Midwest Crop Conference, January 16th and 17th in St. Joseph. Denise Ferguson from the MU Extension Center in Buchannan County says this event will provide a variety of information for producers and other ag professionals.

Ferguson says there are four main topics.

The conference will offer 15.5 Continuing Education Units that are required for many ag-related professions.

Registration is available online. Search 2024 Midwest Crop Conference. Early bird pricing continues through Friday.