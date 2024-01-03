Search
Winter Reading: Murder Mystery

Patrons at the Livingston County Library are encouraged to participate in the Winter Reading Challenge.  The Winter Beacon: Murder Mystery and Beanstack Reading Challenge takes place all month and encourages patrons to solve a murder at the main Livingston County Library at 450 Locust Street!

You can stop by to pick up your crime booklet with all the details of the crime, a list of suspects, and clues.  Solve the case and enter your name for a prize drawing!

This is part of the Beanstack Winter Reading Challenge.  For details of the program, stop by the main library or call 660-646-0547.

 

