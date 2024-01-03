Court Appearances

A Chillicothe man arrested in November for alleged possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence is bound over for Circuit Court. Thirty-one-year-old Tyler Montana Gibson is expected in Circuit Court Thursday.

A woman held on charges of three counts of alleged abuse or neglect of a child, Rachel Marie Jones, is expected to appear before Judge Horsman Thursday for Plea and Trial Setting. She remains in custody at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail with no bond allowed.

A Chillicothe woman, 43-year-old Katie Jill VanHorn appeared in Court today (Wednesday) for plea and trial setting on a charge of alleged trespassing. The hearing was continued to January 17th. She is also scheduled to appear Thursday for plea and trial setting on charges of alleged stealing and harassment.