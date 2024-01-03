Jail Bookings

Two bookings into area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for the holiday period.

December 30th, Chillicothe Police Department booked 47-year-old Nathan Leroy Baker of Chillicothe into the Caldwell County Detention Center for alleged resisting arrest. His initial court appearance was January 2nd and is continued to January 17.

January 2nd, Hamilton Police booked 24-year-old Chandler Paul Griffith of Kansas City, MO into the Caldwell County Detention Center on a warrant for alleged violation of Bond Conditions from a charge of alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held pending the posting of $20,000 cash only bond