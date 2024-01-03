Final Plat Approved For Industrial Park

The final plat of Chillicothe Area Industrial Park North, the City’s new industrial park, was approved by the Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Commission. Codes Officer Gill Gates says the industrial park is about 200 acres in size. He explained what is included in the plat.

The next step is sending the Final Plat for the industrial park to the City Council for approval.

Gates says one of the first projects will be tree removal along the southside near the railroad, to provide a clear entrance into the park.