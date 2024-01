Missouri deer hunters using alternative methods harvested 12,477 between December 23rd and January 2nd. In the local counties, the totals include:

Caldwell………. 46

Carroll……….. 137

Chariton………. 98

Daviess……… 106

Grundy……….. 70

Linn………….. 119

Livingston……. 82

Sullivan……… 103

The 2023/24 Deer Season continues through January 15th, with the Archery Season.