Chillicothe Police For Wednesday

Seventy-four calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department on Wednesday. Some of the calls include…

3:56 AM Officers responded to the 300 block of Walnut for a well-being check. The person they were checking on was determined to be a possible harm to themselves and was transported for treatment.

1:36 PM Officers arrested an adult male for an outstanding traffic warrant at the Livingston Co courthouse. He posted bond and was released with a new court date.

2:25 PM Officers received information that a wanted subject was in the area of Clay and Elm. Officers located the suspect and arrested the man on an outstanding probation and parole violation warrant. During this contact, the suspect was found in possession of contraband. He was transported to Caldwell County Detention Center on the warrant, with the additional charge of possession of a controlled substance pending.

3:51 PM Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a vehicle that had wrecked onto some large rocks on private property. The vehicle was towed.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.