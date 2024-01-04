Pick-up Collides With Buggy Resulting In Serious Injuries

A crash involving a pick-up and a horse-drawn buggy left a passenger in the buggy with serious injuries. State Troopers report the crash occurred Wednesday at about 3:20 pm on Highway 190, 7 miles south of Jamesport, as the pick-up driven by 22-year-old Ethan Brown of Hale was eastbound and crested a hill and collided with an eastbound buggy driven by 84-year-old Eli Detweiler of Jamesport, causing the buggy to go off the east side of the road and overturn. The report states a passenger in the buggy, 84-year-old Naomi Detweiler, was taken to Life Care Center in St. Joseph with serious injuries. Brown had minor injuries and refused treatment.

