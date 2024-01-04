88% Of County Taxes Collected

The deadline for payment of your County Property and Real Estate taxes without penalty has come and gone. Diana Havens, Collector Treasurer says they were able to get some of the tax payments in early.

Havens says about 88% of the taxes were collected and paid on time. She says they are still receiving items that were mailed. She says so far the number of items that needed to be returned because they were late is very low.

She says this is the first time she can remember the number of returned items was so low.

She says for those who have not paid yet, there is a penalty.

If you have questions, call the Collector/Treasurer’s office at 660-646-8000 x7