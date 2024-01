A Chillicothe man, 51-year-old Michael Anthony Aleman, was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center Wednesday afternoon on a Probation and Parole warrant out of Buchanan County from a conviction for assault. He is also charged in Livingston County for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $2,500 cash only. Bond on the warrant is $5,000 cash only.

Like this: Like Loading...