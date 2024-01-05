Dolores “De” T. (Adams) Stamper, age 89, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 1, 2024, at Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

De was born on December 12, 1934, in Kansas City, Missouri. She was a graduate of Bucklin High School, Bucklin, Missouri. On November 22, 1975, she was united in marriage to Joe Ray Adams, in Salisbury, Missouri. He preceded her in death on June 23, 2006. On August 12, 2012, she was united in marriage to Ronnie Stamper, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He survives of the home. De made a career as a dish painter, she painted the most beautiful roses. She loved dancing with Ronnie and spending time with her dogs.

Additional survivors include one niece, Dianne Winberg and husband, Rex of Florida; close friend, Aaron Monnig and Donna, of Salisbury, Missouri; several nieces and nephews, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Joe Ray Adams; one daughter, Rhonda Gail Prentzler; one brother, Alfred Bohrer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Mary of the Angels Cemetery, Wien, Missouri. A Parish Rosary will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, January 8, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. with visitation to follow until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, January 8, 2024, from 12 noon until 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary of the Angels Cemetery, and left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.