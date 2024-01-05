Additional Bookings For Livingston County

Three additional bookings are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

40-year-old James Paul McKinzie of Kingston was booked by deputies to begin serving jail time on a conviction for 3rd Degree Assault. The sentence includes 5 years probation and 120 days of jail time. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

43-year-old Franklin Timothy Sanders of St Joseph was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Probation and Parole officers on a Parole warrant. He is held with no bond allowed.

59-year-old Brian Richard Fantazia of Chillicothe was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by Livingston County deputies on a charge of alleged property damage. He is held with bond set at $10,000 cash only