Three Ordinances On Trenton Council Agenda

Trenton City Council will consider three ordinances as part of their meeting Monday. The Council meets at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall. Ordinances on the agenda include:

Amending the Ordinance on Definitions – Unified Development Ordinance – Land Use.

Approval of two legal services agreements. One for City Attorney Services and one for City Prosecutor. The agreement is with Murphy, Kinney & Sumy.

Approval of a proposal for removal and installation of a Fuel Master Credit Card Reading System by Double Check Company.

Under Old Business: The council will consider approval of the Water/Sewer Distribution Department wages.

Under New Business: The council will consider the billing insert policy.