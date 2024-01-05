Search
Facebook Twitter

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Play Now

Three Ordinances On Trenton Council Agenda

Trenton City Council will consider three ordinances as part of their meeting Monday.  The Council meets at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall.  Ordinances on the agenda include:

Amending the Ordinance on Definitions – Unified Development Ordinance – Land Use.

Approval of two legal services agreements.  One for City Attorney Services and one for City Prosecutor.  The agreement is with Murphy, Kinney & Sumy.

Approval of a proposal for removal and installation of a Fuel Master Credit Card Reading System by Double Check Company.

Under Old Business:  The council will consider approval of the Water/Sewer Distribution Department wages.

Under New Business:  The council will consider the billing insert policy.

%d