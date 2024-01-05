Final Plat For Industrial Park On Council Agenda

The final plat for the new industrial park will be considered at Monday’s Chillicothe City Council meeting. The meeting will begin at 5:30 pm in Council Chambers at City Hall.
The agenda begins with the financials.
Appearances include:
Mayor Theresa Kelly with a presentation to Mary Turner for her years of service on the Board of Public Works.
Katie Hobbs from the Community Resource Center will have a presentation of their annual report and request for funding.
Codes Officer Gil Gates will present the ordinance accepting the Final Plat of the Chillicothe Area Industrial Park North, a subdivision in the City of Chillicothe.
Comments will be allowed from the public and from the council.
An executive session is planned to handle legal matters.
