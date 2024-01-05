Lady Hornets Dominate Conference Opponent Bishop LeBlond

The Chillicothe Lady Hornets basketball team dispatched of another challenger Friday night. The Lady Hornets met the Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles, a team who defeated Chillicothe last season. The Lady Hornets ensured that was not going to happen again, with another incredible defensive performance. Forcing 16 turnovers and allowing just 23 points on the night. For the 8-1 Lady Hornets it is now the 5th time this season the have held an opponent to 25 or fewer, and the 7th time they have won by 20 or more points, as they secured a 59-23 victory in front of their home fans.

Jolie Bonderer was fantastic for Chillicothe, as she was on pace for a triple double at halftime when the score was 25-15. She ended the game with 15 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists, which was a game high in all categories. It was a collective effort for the Lady Hornets as they did it with team defense and selflessness on offense. 8 different Lady Hornets scored in the game including all 5 starters with 3 in double figures.

Class 4 #3 Chillicothe is now 1-0 in the MEC and will play next in the Lawson Invitational Tournament on Monday night against Penney Hamilton.

Chillicothe 15 25 41 59

LeBlond 10 15 16 23

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – Bonderer 15, Liz Oliver 12, Kayanna Cranmer 11, Lyla Beetsma 8, Hope Donoho 6, Delanie Kieffer 3, Emily Schreiner 2, Lydia Bonderer 2

LeBlond – Kyla Conard 14, Kaleigh Ziesel 4, Kayla Beam 3, Claire Heater 2