Winter Storm Warning Issued

A Winter Storm warning is issued for Northern Missouri from 9:00 am today to 9:00 pm Tuesday. The National Weather Service says locally we can expect 3-8 inches of snow through the period, with higher amounts possible. This Warning is for areas roughly north of US 36.

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for areas roughly south of US 36. Locally this includes Carroll and Chariton Counties..

If you will be outside, dress appropriately.

MoDOT says travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.