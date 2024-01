Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend.

Friday at about 5:35 pm, Troopers in Daviess County arrested 43-year-old Kenneth E. Werner of Kansas City for alleged tampering with a motor vehicle, no valid license, and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

Saturday at about 9:55 pm in Chariton County, Troopers arrested 22-year-old Dylan C. Whobrey of Salisbury for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.