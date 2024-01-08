Weekend Chillicothe Police Report

The Chillicothe Police Department received 97 calls for service on Friday and 66 calls for the weekend.

Friday

11:39 AM, Officers responded to the 1700 block of Morningside Dr. for a fraud investigation. Upon arrival, Officers spoke to the potential victim and gathered suspect information. Investigation continuing.

7:40 PM, Officers took a report of Harassment that occurred in the 300 block of JFK. A suspect has been identified and an investigation is ongoing.

8:48 PM, Officers conducted a traffic stop near Business 36 at Graves Street. the driver was arrested for an expired driver’s license and was cited and released.

9:09 PM, Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Washington and Calhoun Street. As a result of the stop, one male subject was arrested, processed, and released with citations for C&I Driving, DWI, and Minor in Possession of Alcohol.

9:21 PM, Officers conducted a follow-up from a previously reported assault case. Officers arrested one female subject, issued a citation, and released the subject with a court date.

Saturday

4:35 AM, Officers responded to the 700 block of Elm Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle. While on scene the driver was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for DWI. The driver remains in custody at the Caldwell County jail.

10:33 PM, Officers responded to the 800 block of Vine Street to recover illegal drugs that had been found by a resident. The drugs were seized.

Sunday

5:17 AM, Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Washington Street and Green Street for expired license plates. During the stop, the driver was found to have a suspended driver’s license. The driver was arrested, during the arrest, the driver was found in possession of a firearm and a felony-controlled substance. The driver was released after processing and a report was forwarded to Livingston County prosecutor for consideration of charges.

8:28 PM, Officers responded to the 900 block of Dickinson for a reported burglary. Officers confirmed the presence of people inside and were able to summon both suspects to the front door after multiple hails. While the suspects were determined to have permission to be at the house, one adult male had an active Ray County warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody and transported to the Chillicothe Police Department where he posted the allotted bond and was released from custody.