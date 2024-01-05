Man Shot Himself In The Leg

A report of a shooting Thursday morning in the southern part of Chillicothe summoned Police and EMS. The 911 call came in about 7:24 am, with a man claiming he had been shot at a business in the 600 block of Business 36. Officers arrived and secured the area before locating the man who had a gunshot injury to his leg. He was taken to the hospital as the investigation continued.

As a result of the investigation, officers determined the man had accidentally shot himself in the leg and hid the gun. The gun was later located and evidence was seized. The investigation continues.