Budget Reviews Top County Commission Agendas

Budget Review continues for the Livingston County Commission. The Commissioners will meet Monday – Thursday at 9:30 am in the Commission Room of the Courthouse.
Monday, the Commissioners will have a budget review at 9:30 am.
Tuesday, the Commissioners will have a budget review at 9:30 am
At 1:00 pm, the Commission may go into executive session for personnel matters.
Wednesday, the Commissioners will conduct a budget review at 9:30 am
Thursday, the Commissioners will conduct a budget review at 9:30 am
At 11:15, the commissioners will meet at Calvary Baptist Church to consider re-establishing the Community Resource Center
Other items on the agendas for the meetings include County Road and Bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.