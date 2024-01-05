Search
Facebook Twitter

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Play Now

Budget Reviews Top County Commission Agendas

Budget Review continues for the Livingston County Commission.  The Commissioners will meet Monday – Thursday at 9:30 am in the Commission Room of the Courthouse.

Monday, the Commissioners will have a budget review at 9:30 am.

Tuesday, the Commissioners will have a budget review at 9:30 am

At 1:00 pm, the Commission may go into executive session for personnel matters.

Wednesday, the Commissioners will conduct a budget review at 9:30 am

Thursday, the Commissioners will conduct a budget review at 9:30 am

At 11:15, the commissioners will meet at Calvary Baptist Church to consider re-establishing the Community Resource Center

Other items on the agendas for the meetings include County Road and Bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.

%d