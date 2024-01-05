Sheriff Reports Four Bookings

Four bookings reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department were reported Thursday.

24-year-old Cloyce Oliver Wollard of Hardin was arrested by Caldwell County officers on a probation revocation warrant from a conviction for endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000 cash only.

36-year-old Joshua Christopher Caudill of Wheeling was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by Livingston County Deputies on a warrant for alleged Unlawful possession of a firearm. Bond is set at $20,000 cash only.

48-year-old David Carl Leffler of Chillicothe was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by Livingston County Deputies for alleged Violation of Bond Conditions on a charge of Possession Controlled Substance. Bond was revoked and he is held without bond.

39-year-old Emily Ann Prewitt of Chillicothe was booked into the Clinton County Jail by Livingston County Deputies for alleged Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only.