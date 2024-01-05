Private Pesticide Applicator Training Offered Through Extension

The private pesticide applicator training is offered by the MU Extension office. The license is issued by the Missouri Dept of Agriculture and is required for producers wanting to purchase or apply restricted-use pesticides. Agricultural producers needing to obtain or renew certification of this license must take this pesticide safety training every five years. You must be 18 years of age and directly involved in the production of agricultural commodities to obtain this license.

In the local area, the in-person training is available at several area locations:

January 22nd Trenton

January 29th Chillicothe

January 29th in Carrollton

February 1st in Kingston

February 6th in Gallatin

February 12th in Green City

February 26th in Keytesville

February 26th in Linneus

Registration is required. www.extension.missouri.edu/events