Private Pesticide Applicator Training Offered Through Extension

The private pesticide applicator training is offered by the MU Extension office. The license is issued by the Missouri Dept of Agriculture and is required for producers wanting to purchase or apply restricted-use pesticides. Agricultural producers needing to obtain or renew certification of this license must take this pesticide safety training every five years. You must be 18 years of age and directly involved in the production of agricultural commodities to obtain this license.
In the local area, the in-person training is available at several area locations:
January 22nd Trenton
January 29th Chillicothe
January 29th in Carrollton
February 1st in Kingston
February 6th in Gallatin
February 12th in Green City
February 26th in Keytesville
February 26th in Linneus
Registration is required. www.extension.missouri.edu/events