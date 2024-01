The Grand River Historical Society and Museum’s Quarterly Meeting and Dinner is January 16th at the Chillicothe Elks Lodge. The dinner is at 6:30 and the program starts at 7:00. That program will feature Tomie Walker from Main Street Chillicothe to talk about “The Changing Faces of Main Street Chillicothe.”

There is no charge to attend the meeting, but if you want dinner, you are asked to make your reservation by next Monday by calling Zelma (660) 247.2192. The cost of the Dinner is $16.50.