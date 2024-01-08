Richard R. Cattrysse, age 85, a resident of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 8, 2024 at Cameron Regional Medical Center, Cameron, Missouri.

Richard was born the son of Albert Adolph and Olive Ann (Weaver) Cattrysse on August 4, 1938 in Detroit, Michigan. He served in the United States Navy. Richard was united in marriage to Marcia Lynn Martin in Detroit, Michigan. She preceded him in death. Richard was a Die Maker for Chrysler Automotive, in Detroit, until his retirement. He was a member of the Studebaker Drivers Club and an avid reader. He enjoyed collecting stamps and coins, as well as woodworking.

He is survived by one daughter, Cathy Kanniainen; one son, Brian Cattrysse; seven grandchildren, Cordelia and Declan Cattrysse, William Michels, Cody, Michael, Matthew and Jennifer Kanniainen; nineteen great grandchildren; one great – great grandchild; and one brother-in-law, Wesley Zenow. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marcia; two sisters, Mary Ann Haddad and Joan Zenow.

A cremation was held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to Salesian Missions New Life Partner Program and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

