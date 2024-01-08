MDC Talkin’ Turkey On Regulation Changes

The Missouri Department of Conservation will be “Talkin’ Turkey” in a special webcast on February 7th. Turkey hunters, landowners and managers, and others interested in Missouri’s wild turkeys and turkey hunting are invited to participate in the webinar.

MDC staff members will share information on recent changes to turkey hunting regulations for the spring season. Starting this year, spring shooting hours for private land only will be extended from a half-hour before sunrise to sunset. Shooting hours on public land will remain a half-hour before sunrise to 1:00 pm.

They will also discuss proposed regulation changes for the fall seasons. Those include the requirement of both fall firearms turkey hunters and fall archery turkey hunters to purchase a fall turkey-hunting permit. Turkeys would no longer be included in the archery-deer permit. The bag limit would also be reduced from four to two birds. These proposed changes will be open for public comment from February 2nd through March 2nd.

To participate in the MDC Wild Webcast on Talkin’ Turkey, you must register HERE.