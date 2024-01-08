Snow Emergency Declared In Chillicothe

In anticipation of the need to clear three or more inches of snow from the Chillicothe City Streets, the city has declared a snow emergency. The Snow Emergency order went into effect Monday morning and continues until lifted by city officials.

Roads included in the snow Emergency include:

Washington Street from Third Street to Bryan Street

The list of streets was updated this fall

Any vehicles parked on the Emergency Snow Routes will be in violation of the ordinance and are subject to being ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.