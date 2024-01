A 16-year-old Bogard girl had serious injuries in a head-on collision Monday evening on US 65, 8 miles south of Chillicothe. State Troopers report the teen was northbound and traveled into the southbound lane, colliding head-on with a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Davie J. Allen of Carrollton.

The teen was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Allen was not injured.