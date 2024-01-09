Highway Patrol Crash Report For Monday

The weather was a factor in several injury accidents in the area counties on Monday.

At about 3:10 pm in Daviess County, a single-vehicle crash on Route DD near Gallatin left 63-year-old Annette M. Mathenia of Lake Viking with minor injuries. She was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for Treatment.

At about 3:40 pm in Macon County, a single-vehicle crash on US 36 near Bevier left three injured. The report states that 46-year-old Anafay Schmitt of Marceline was westbound and ran off the road, striking a tree. She and a 21-year-old passenger had minor injuries. A 3-year-old child had moderate injuries. They were taken to Samaritan Hospital in Macon.

Early Monday morning, a crash in Daviess County left one with minor injuries. At about 5:15 am, 20-year-old Gage E. Wright of Gallatin was northbound on 260th Street, south of Gallatin, and ran off the road and struck the ditch. He was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment.