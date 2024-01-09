Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

Sixty-six calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:

08:41 AM Officers served a warrant in the 1500 block of Calhoun resulting in the arrest of a man on multiple outstanding warrants. He was unable to post the allotted bond and was transported to Caldwell County Detention Center.

04:49 PM Officers responded to the 1500 block of 3rd Street to check the safety of juveniles. A safety plan was made for the juveniles to remain with other family members while the investigation continues.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, animal complaints, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.