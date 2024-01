The final plat for the Chillicothe Area Industrial Park North was approved by the Chillicothe City Council. The plat includes the layout of lots, roads, and utilities of the site. There were discussions about access to farmland and the ditches.

City Administrator Roze Frampton says they will next seek certification. Economic Developer Terry Rumery says there is work that needs to be done for Certification.

That information is submitted to the state to become a Certified Site.