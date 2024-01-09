Sheriff’s Department To Return To Former Offices

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department will be returning to the former Sheriff’s office. Livingston County Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas says there is some remodeling to be completed before the move, which is planned in April. The Sheriff’s office is currently located in the Law Enforcement Center.

Douglas says the reason for the move is entirely a financial decision on the part of the County. The City is considering building a new law enforcement center and the City has given the county the option to stay in the new facility. However, the County would be responsible for the cost of the new space that we would be occupying, and that cost is not feasible for the County at this time.

Douglas says the Sheriff’s department and the County Commission have made the decision that the most financially viable solution for the County is to move back to the Sheriff’s building.