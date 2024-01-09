Recent Jail Bookings

Two recent bookings are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

55-year-old Saul Flores-Solis of Springfield was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department on Saturday for alleged DWI – prior offender. He is held pending the posting of $5,000 cash-only bond.

28-year-old Marquay R. Marshall of Chillicothe was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by Chillicothe Police Department on Monday for alleged Failure to appear on charges of alleged Fail to register vehicle, No Insurance, No Seatbelt, 3 counts of No valid license, Displaying plates of another vehicle. He is held with bond set at $1,219.