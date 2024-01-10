IRS Tax Filing Opens January 29th.

Processing of IRS Tax Returns will begin on January 29th. The IRS encourages taxpayers to take steps now to Get Ready to file their 2023 individual federal tax return. This includes gathering all the correct information needed before starting to file their return.

Begin with organizing and gathering tax records, including Social Security numbers, Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers, Adoption Identification Numbers, and this year’s Identity Protection Personal Identification Numbers (IP PIN). Filing an accurate return can help taxpayers avoid refund delays or later IRS mailings about a problem.

People should report all their taxable income and wait to file until they receive all income-related documents. This is especially important for people who may receive various Forms 1099 from banks or other payers reporting unemployment compensation, dividends, pensions, annuities or retirement plan distributions.

The IRS is recommending you plan to file electronically and use direct deposit. This is still the fastest and easiest way to file and receive a refund. To avoid delays in processing, people should avoid filing paper returns whenever possible.