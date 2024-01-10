Search
Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

Fifty-six calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department on Tuesday.

05:50 Am Officers worked a vehicle slide off where a road sign was struck disabling the vehicle near US 36 HWY.

Officers continued enforcing the emergency snow route in various locations throughout the morning.

03:23 PM Officers assisted a citizen who’s wheelchair had become stuck in the snow in the 500 block of Mohawk.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.

