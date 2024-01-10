New Conservation Agent Assigned In Mercer County

A former Carrollton resident is the new Mercer County Conservation Agent. Dakota Sweeney is assigned to the new posting and says he is already familiar with rural Missouri and MDC operations. Prior to the assignment, Sweeney worked for MDC as a wildlife technician and crew leader in Livingston and Vernon counties.

Sweeney is a recent graduate from MDC’s Conservation Agent Training Academy in Jefferson City. The new agents received more than 1,200 hours of training in criminal investigations, defensive tactics, firearms qualifications, and technical instruction in fish, forest, and wildlife management.

Training also included courses in legal studies, communications and conducting education programs, and First Aid/First Responder and CPR certification.