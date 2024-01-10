Postponed Trenton City Council Meeting Is Tonight

The Trenton City Council scheduled for Monday was postponed due to the snowstorm, The meeting has been rescheduled for this evening. The Trenton City Council will consider three ordinances as part of their meeting at 5:00 pm at Trenton City Hall. Ordinances on the agenda include:

Amending the Ordinance on Definitions – Unified Development Ordinance – Land Use.

Approval of two legal services agreements. One for City Attorney Services and one for City Prosecutor. The agreement is with Murphy, Kinney & Sumy.

Approval of a proposal for removal and installation of a Fuel Master Credit Card Reading System by Double Check Company.

Under Old Business: The council will consider approval of the Water/Sewer Distribution Department wages.

Under New Business: The council will consider the billing insert policy.