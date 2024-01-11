Hamilton Named Administrator Of Hedrick Medical Center & Wright Memorial

Catherine Hamilton is the new Administrator for Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital, effective immediately. Hamilton had been serving as the Interim Administrator since August, handling the day-to-day operations of the two hospitals.

Prior the serving as Acting Administrator, Hamilton served as Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) for the Saint Luke’s Critical Access Region.

St. Luke’s Health Systems also announced Jennifer Dixon has been promoted from Director of Nursing to Associate Chief Nursing Officer (ACNO) for Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital.